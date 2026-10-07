IMD warns of thunderstorm and lightning across Delhi-NCR, 6 states
India
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a thunderstorm and lightning warning for Wednesday, October 7, 2026, across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
Some areas in the hills could even see rain turning into snow with strong winds.
Rajasthan is staying dry with no alerts.
Storm watch across states, travel risk
Delhi-NCR will be partly cloudy (22 to 34 Celsius), but storms are still possible.
Haryana might get scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Bihar's weather could flip during the day, so stay alert.
Both parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are also on storm watch.
If you're in Uttarakhand or Himachal hills, travel could get tricky due to wind or snow, so plan ahead and stay safe.