IMD warns of thunderstorms and dust storms in Delhi

Delhi to face western disturbance

A western disturbance is moving in, set to shake things up between May 28 and May 30.

Expect gusty winds up to 80km per hour, more thunderstorms, and a noticeable temperature drop: highs could fall to around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius by May 30.

The IMD has also warned of possible disruptions like fallen trees or power lines during these storms, so it's best to stay indoors when things get rough.