IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today

Rain to improve Gurugram's air quality

After a run of unusually warm days (think 30 Celsius highs), this rain is expected to cool things down by three to five Celsius over the next few days.

Plus, Gurugram's air quality (which has been just OK) might get a welcome boost.

More showers are also lined up for March 18 and 20 if you're hoping for cooler vibes to stick around.