IMD warns of thunderstorms, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR today
Get ready for a weather change: IMD says parts of Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region are likely to see moderate rain and thunderstorms today, with gusty winds of around 30-40km/h in several areas, and some locations possibly seeing stronger gusts (around 40-50km/h).
Places like Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Chandigarh, and Panchkula are on the list for storms, while Kurukshetra, Ambala, and Karnal could get even stronger winds.
Rain to improve Gurugram's air quality
After a run of unusually warm days (think 30 Celsius highs), this rain is expected to cool things down by three to five Celsius over the next few days.
Plus, Gurugram's air quality (which has been just OK) might get a welcome boost.
More showers are also lined up for March 18 and 20 if you're hoping for cooler vibes to stick around.