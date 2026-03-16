IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail, strong winds in West Bengal
Heads up, West Bengal!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds across several districts, with gusts up to 70 kph possible on March 16 and scattered rain and thunderstorms likely to continue in parts of the state through March 21.
This wild weather is thanks to lots of moisture from the Bay of Bengal mixing with just the right wind patterns, affecting several districts across the state.
Farmers should protect crops from damage: IMD
South Bengal districts like East and West Burdwan and Birbhum are on yellow alert, with possible hail in Birbhum and strong winds likely on March 16.
Up north, places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri can expect rain and thundershowers around March 15-16.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during storms, while farmers should protect their crops from damage.
Stay safe out there!