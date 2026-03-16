IMD warns of thunderstorms, hail, strong winds in West Bengal India Mar 16, 2026

Heads up, West Bengal!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds across several districts, with gusts up to 70 kph possible on March 16 and scattered rain and thunderstorms likely to continue in parts of the state through March 21.

This wild weather is thanks to lots of moisture from the Bay of Bengal mixing with just the right wind patterns, affecting several districts across the state.