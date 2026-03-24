IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in parts of India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds are on the way for much of northeast India through March 28 and for parts of northwest India with rain (light to moderate) or snowfall in parts and thunderstorms and gusty winds in adjoining plains around March 26 and again around March 29.
Places like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are all in for some wet days.
Temperature to rise in many areas
Storms could bring strong winds (up to 70km per hour in some eastern parts) and even snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Cities like Delhi and regions across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan should also expect thunderstorms.
Plus, temperatures are set to climb by several degrees in many areas.
Residents and farmers should monitor weather updates and follow any local advisories on protecting crops and livestock.