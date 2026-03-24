IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in parts of India India Mar 24, 2026

Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds are on the way for much of northeast India through March 28 and for parts of northwest India with rain (light to moderate) or snowfall in parts and thunderstorms and gusty winds in adjoining plains around March 26 and again around March 29.

Places like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are all in for some wet days.