IMD warns of thunderstorms in 17 Telangana districts Tuesday
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department says thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely in 17 districts this Tuesday, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and more.
So if you're in these areas, you might want to keep an umbrella handy and stay safe.
Hyderabad forecast: evening thundershowers, 34°C highs
Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies for the next day or so. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to pop up by evening or night.
Temperatures will be warm: expect highs around 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 24 degrees Celsius.
Looks like a classic monsoon day ahead!