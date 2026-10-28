IMD warns of thunderstorms in Telangana after Cyclone Arnab weakens

Some districts, like Khammam, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, got between 10mm and 31mm of rain on Wednesday.

The cyclone also brought a noticeable chill across the state: temperatures dropped by three to six degrees Celsius in just one day.

Bhadrachalam felt it most with a 5.8 degrees Celsius dip; Nizamabad and Hyderabad cooled down by about five degrees Celsius each.