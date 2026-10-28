IMD warns of thunderstorms in Telangana after Cyclone Arnab weakens
India
Heads up, Telangana: IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in 12 districts this Thursday, October 29.
Places like Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli are on the list.
This sudden weather change is thanks to cyclone Arnab losing strength after crossing Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
Telangana sees rain and 3-6°C drop
Some districts, like Khammam, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, got between 10mm and 31mm of rain on Wednesday.
The cyclone also brought a noticeable chill across the state: temperatures dropped by three to six degrees Celsius in just one day.
Bhadrachalam felt it most with a 5.8 degrees Celsius dip; Nizamabad and Hyderabad cooled down by about five degrees Celsius each.