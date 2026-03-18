IMD warns of thunderstorms in WB until March 22
India
Heads up, West Bengal!
The IMD says rain and thunderstorms are on the way for several districts until March 22, with gusty winds (30 to 60km/h), lightning, and even hail possible.
North Bengal will get the first round of showers, while South Bengal stays mostly dry at first but could see storms later in the week.
Lightning may damage standing crops, warns IMD
These storms are not just about getting wet: they can bring strong winds and lightning; lightning may damage standing crops and temporary structures and may disrupt traffic.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during intense weather and avoid trees or electric poles for safety.
If you are out and about or have travel plans this week, it is a good idea to keep an eye on local updates.