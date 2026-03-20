IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in northern India
Heads up, northern India is in for some stormy weather beginning Thursday, March 19, and continuing into Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a new Western Disturbance will bring widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and the Western Himalayan region through Friday (March 20) into Friday evening.
A yellow alert has been issued for several northern states (for example, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh).
What to expect
Expect moderate to heavy rain through Friday (March 20), with improvement by Friday evening, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh, so outdoor plans might get tricky.
The IMD's yellow alert means there could be travel delays or minor disruptions to daily life.
Plus, more wet weather is likely later this month as new systems roll in around March 23 and 28.