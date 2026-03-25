IMD warns of thunderstorms, rain, snow in parts of India
Get ready for some weather twists: two western disturbances are about to hit India, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and even snow from March 26.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand could see light rain or snow with winds up to 50km/h.
Things are expected to peak around March 28 in the western Himalayas.
Northern plains and eastern states will also get rain
Northern plains (including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan) and even Delhi can expect showers and gusty winds (Delhi: up to 40km/h).
Meanwhile, eastern and northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim will get scattered rain and storms (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states: March 25-28; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim: March 25-29; Bihar and Odisha: March 27-28).
Plus: northwest India might actually get a bit warmer by a couple of degrees over the next few days.