IMD warns of Tuesday heatwaves hailstorms dust storms in India
India
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, just dropped a heads-up for Tuesday: expect a wild mix of heatwaves, hailstorms, thunderstorms, dust storms, and heavy rain in different parts of India.
Northern areas like Delhi, Punjab, and Bihar could see strong winds up to 60km/h and even hail that might damage crops.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also on alert for severe storms.
Western India heatwaves Barmer 46.8°C
Western states, think Rajasthan and Gujarat, are facing serious heatwaves, with Barmer hitting a blazing 46.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.
Central India might get heavy rain and thunderstorms, while the south could see thunderstorms with gusty winds.
IMD's advice? Stay indoors during extreme weather and look out for signs of heat exhaustion.