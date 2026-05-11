IMD warns of Tuesday heatwaves hailstorms dust storms in India India May 11, 2026

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, just dropped a heads-up for Tuesday: expect a wild mix of heatwaves, hailstorms, thunderstorms, dust storms, and heavy rain in different parts of India.

Northern areas like Delhi, Punjab, and Bihar could see strong winds up to 60km/h and even hail that might damage crops.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also on alert for severe storms.