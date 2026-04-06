IMD warns of Tuesday storms as Delhi hits low 30s
India
Delhi's heating up today with temperatures hitting the low 30s Celsius, but don't get too comfy; rain and thunderstorms are on the way for Tuesday, April 7 thanks to a western disturbance.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert, so expect things to cool off by two to four degrees Celsius soon.
Delhi rain clears pollution, brings hazards
The good news? Rain should help clear out dust and pollution, making the air nicer to breathe.
Just watch out for gusty winds (up to 40km/h), possible traffic jams, and waterlogged roads.
IMD suggests staying cautious during these quick weather changes, especially if you're heading out.