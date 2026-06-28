IMD warns over 115mm rain in parts of Kerala
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put Kannur and Kasaragod on orange alert from June 29, warning of some seriously heavy rain: think more than 115mm in just one day.
Kozhikode and Wayanad join the list on June 30, with alerts sticking around for a few days.
KSDMA urges caution amid yellow alerts
Several other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, are getting yellow alerts for possible heavy showers that could cause local flooding.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is urging everyone in risky areas to stay safe and follow official advice.
If you need help or information, emergency lines 1077 and 1070 are open around the clock.