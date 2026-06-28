IMD warns over 115mm rain in parts of Kerala

KSDMA urges caution amid yellow alerts

Several other districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kozhikode, are getting yellow alerts for possible heavy showers that could cause local flooding.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority is urging everyone in risky areas to stay safe and follow official advice.

If you need help or information, emergency lines 1077 and 1070 are open around the clock.