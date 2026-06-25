IMD warns Rajasthan of thunderstorms and lightning next 5 days

Jaipur records 16.4mm rainfall recently

Jaipur got the most rain recently (16.4mm), with Bikaner and Kota seeing smaller showers.

Meanwhile, western parts like Phalodi and Jaisalmer are still sizzling above 40 degrees Celsius.

Even with these rains, overall rainfall is expected to stay below normal for now.

IMD reminds everyone to be cautious during storms because lightning and strong winds can be risky.