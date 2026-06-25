IMD warns Rajasthan of thunderstorms and lightning next 5 days
India
Heads up, Rajasthan! The IMD says thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over the next five days as the southwest monsoon moves in.
Some spots could see wind speeds up to 60 kph, plus light to moderate rain, so keep an umbrella handy and stay safe.
Jaipur records 16.4mm rainfall recently
Jaipur got the most rain recently (16.4mm), with Bikaner and Kota seeing smaller showers.
Meanwhile, western parts like Phalodi and Jaisalmer are still sizzling above 40 degrees Celsius.
Even with these rains, overall rainfall is expected to stay below normal for now.
IMD reminds everyone to be cautious during storms because lightning and strong winds can be risky.