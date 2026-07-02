IMD warns South Bengal as monsoon kills 9 across states

Himachal 4 dead, Mangaluru 3 dead

In Himachal Pradesh, four people died from landslides and related accidents: one woman was struck by a boulder on the busy Chandigarh-Manali highway.

Karnataka's Mangaluru saw a tragic landslide take three lives from one family.

Uttar Pradesh lost two people to lightning strikes.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh faced flash floods and landslides all week, leaving four dead, 21 injured, and two missing, while Maharashtra cities like Mumbai also struggled with heavy downpours.