IMD warns South Bengal of heavy rain until July 27

East and West Midnapore plus South 24 Parganas could get drenched with very heavy rain (up to 20cm), while Kolkata, Bankura, and Jhargram are in for some serious showers too.

Gusty winds reaching up to 50km per hour are likely in some spots.

The IMD is warning everyone about waterlogging, traffic jams, crop damage, and lightning risks, so stay alert.

Fisherfolk are especially urged not to head out to sea along the West Bengal coast from July 24-27 due to rough weather.

Rain should ease from July 28, but don't pack away your umbrella just yet. Some showers may stick around.