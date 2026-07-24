IMD warns South Bengal of heavy rain until July 27
Heads up, South Bengal!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for several districts until July 27, thanks to a cyclonic circulation and an active monsoon.
Areas like Kolkata, East Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas can expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days.
Fisherfolk urged ashore July 24-27
East and West Midnapore plus South 24 Parganas could get drenched with very heavy rain (up to 20cm), while Kolkata, Bankura, and Jhargram are in for some serious showers too.
Gusty winds reaching up to 50km per hour are likely in some spots.
The IMD is warning everyone about waterlogging, traffic jams, crop damage, and lightning risks, so stay alert.
Fisherfolk are especially urged not to head out to sea along the West Bengal coast from July 24-27 due to rough weather.
Rain should ease from July 28, but don't pack away your umbrella just yet. Some showers may stick around.