IMD warns storms across northern India starting April 8
India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says several parts of India are in for some wild weather starting April 8.
Thanks to a western disturbance, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms in isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and gusty winds.
Northwest India, Gangetic West Bengal storms
Northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, will get scattered rain and storms with winds up to 60 kph.
Gangetic West Bengal could see even stronger thundersqualls (up to 70 kph), while Madhya Pradesh might get hit with scattered showers and some hail.
On the bright side, temperatures should stay cooler than usual for the next few days.