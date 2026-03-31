IMD warns storms this week will hit much of India
India
Big weather update: The IMD says rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms are set to hit much of India this week, thanks to two western disturbances.
Northwest regions like Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could see the worst of it on April 3-4, while Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra might get strong winds up to 80km/h.
Assam and Meghalaya see heavy rain
If you're in Assam or Meghalaya, expect heavy rain on March 31 and April 1.
Temperatures in northwest India will bounce up a bit before dropping by two to four degrees Celsius, staying cooler than usual until April 6.
The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for storms, lightning, and hail, so it's a good idea to stay updated and take precautions if you're in the affected areas.