IMD warns storms this week will hit much of India

Assam and Meghalaya see heavy rain

If you're in Assam or Meghalaya, expect heavy rain on March 31 and April 1.

Temperatures in northwest India will bounce up a bit before dropping by two to four degrees Celsius, staying cooler than usual until April 6.

The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for storms, lightning, and hail, so it's a good idea to stay updated and take precautions if you're in the affected areas.