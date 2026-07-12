IMD warns Sunday: Coastal Andhra Pradesh heat wave, heavy rain

IMD forecasts showers and gusty winds

If you are in Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, or Uttarakhand, keep your umbrellas handy: widespread showers are coming this week.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (up to 50km/h) are likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.

Other areas like Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and West Madhya Pradesh could see winds reaching 40km/h.