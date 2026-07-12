IMD warns Sunday: Coastal Andhra Pradesh heat wave, heavy rain
Heads up, India! The IMD says Sunday will bring a mix of extreme weather.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh is set for a heat wave, while Assam and Bihar can expect heavy to very heavy rain and Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh can expect heavy rain thanks to the active southwest monsoon.
Most of the rainfall will hit northern, eastern, and northeastern regions.
IMD forecasts showers and gusty winds
If you are in Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, or Uttarakhand, keep your umbrellas handy: widespread showers are coming this week.
Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds (up to 50km/h) are likely in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.
Other areas like Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and West Madhya Pradesh could see winds reaching 40km/h.
IMD advises monitoring local weather updates
IMD recommends staying tuned to local weather updates so you are ready for whatever comes your way.
Rainfall is expected to stick around for a few days, so take care and plan ahead!