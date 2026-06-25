IMD warns Tamil Nadu of heavy rain from June 28 India Jun 25, 2026

Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way starting June 28, thanks to the southwest monsoon kicking in.

More than 10 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and more, should get ready for some serious showers.

Fishermen are being warned to stay out of the southwest Bay of Bengal because winds could hit 40 to 50km per hour.