IMD warns Tamil Nadu of heavy rain from June 28
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD says heavy rain is on the way starting June 28, thanks to the southwest monsoon kicking in.
More than 10 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, and more, should get ready for some serious showers.
Fishermen are being warned to stay out of the southwest Bay of Bengal because winds could hit 40 to 50km per hour.
Salem's Thammampatty recorded 4cm rainfall
Salem's Thammampatty saw the most rain in the last day with four cm, followed by Perambalur's Veppanthattai at three cm.
The IMD has also flagged ocean current alerts for Karaikal and Nagapattinam coasts.
Meanwhile, Chennai and nearby areas can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms from the evening of May 25 onward.