IMD warns Telangana of heatwaves and heavy rainfall this week
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has issued warnings for both heatwaves and heavy rainfall this week.
If you're in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, or Peddapalli, expect some seriously hot days.
Meanwhile, nine districts, including Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Mahabubnagar, could see heavy downpours.
Thunderstorms forecast in all 33 districts
All 33 districts are likely to get thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.
Hyderabad's forecast? Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next 24 hours.
Temperatures might climb to 33 Celsius but could dip to around 24 Celsius at night.
Monitor local updates and take care
Keep an eye on local updates and take care if you're heading out!