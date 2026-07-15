IMD warns Telangana of hot sticky conditions and winds Thursday
India
Heads up if you're in Telangana: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says five districts (Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool) will feel extra hot and sticky this Thursday.
Plus, strong surface winds might pop up in parts of 28 districts across the state.
Hyderabad partly cloudy 26C to 36C
Hyderabad is set for partly cloudy skies with temperatures swinging between 26 Celsius at night and 36 Celsius during the day.