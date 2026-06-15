IMD warns Telangana of thunderstorms from June 18 to 21 India Jun 15, 2026

Heads up, Telangana!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state, including Hyderabad, from June 18 to 21, with heavy rain in several districts and isolated locations.

Gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) and lightning are likely in some areas.

Even before that, you can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40km/h at isolated places between June 15 and 17 as the monsoon picks up.