IMD warns Telangana of thunderstorms from June 18 to 21
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state, including Hyderabad, from June 18 to 21, with heavy rain in several districts and isolated locations.
Gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) and lightning are likely in some areas.
Even before that, you can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40km/h at isolated places between June 15 and 17 as the monsoon picks up.
Hyderabad and 8 districts on alert
Districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are on alert for intense weather.
Temperatures could dip by two degrees as the rain sets in.
IMD is urging everyone to keep an eye on weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during storms, so maybe rethink those outdoor plans!