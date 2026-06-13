IMD warns Telangana of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds Sunday
India
Heads up, Telangana.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms are likely in 11 districts this Sunday, with chances of lightning and gusty winds popping up in some spots.
If you're in these areas, it's a good idea to stay alert and check for weather updates.
Warning covers 11 districts, Hyderabad cloudy
The warning covers Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad.
Hyderabad is set for cloudy skies and possible showers too, so keep your umbrella handy and maybe avoid using wired electronics during storms.
Staying indoors if things get rough and keeping an emergency kit ready just in case.