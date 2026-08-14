IMD warns thunderstorms in coastal Andhra, winds in Rayalaseema
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema!
The IMD says thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 14-17.
Plus, expect strong surface winds reaching 40 to 50km/h at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema through August 18, so it's a good idea to stay alert.
Visakhapatnam hits 34.5°C amid warnings
North coastal districts like Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitharamaraju have thunderstorm warnings till August 17.
Visakhapatnam gets storm alerts until the 16th, then wind warnings on the 17th.
Southern coastal spots like NTR, Krishna, and Palnadu are also under watch.
Light rain is expected in some places, including Visakhapatnam on August 17-18.
On top of all that, temperatures are running hotter than usual: Visakhapatnam hit 34.5 degrees Celsius this week, about three degrees above normal, so it's definitely not your typical monsoon weather right now.