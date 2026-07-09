IMD warns UP of heavy rain July 10 to 12 India Jul 09, 2026

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a weather alert for all 75 districts, warning of heavy rainfall from July 10 to 12.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal) is under an orange alert for thunderstorms and very heavy rain, so expect downpours to peak July 10-11, with a real risk of flooding and waterlogging in some areas.