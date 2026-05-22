IMD warns weeklong heat wave across north central western India

Punjab shortens hours, Banda opens shelters

Punjab will shorten school and office hours starting May 25 to help people cope; now everyone's heading home by 1:30pm.

In Banda, public shelters are open and traffic signals switched off during the day to keep things safer.

With red alerts issued for some regions, doctors are urging folks to wear loose cotton clothing, avoid direct sunlight between 10am and 5pm and take regular shade breaks.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh caught a break thanks to a weather shift linked to a western disturbance that cooled things down by up to eight degrees Celsius in some areas.