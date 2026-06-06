IMD warns West Bengal of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds
India
Heads up, West Bengal!
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 50-60km/h in Kolkata city and 40-50km/h in nearby districts) across Kolkata and nearby districts through June 12.
Temperatures should stay normal or a bit cooler than usual, so you might want to keep those umbrellas handy.
North Bengal flood and sea warnings
Northern districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are on alert for possible floods and landslides with especially heavy rain around June 8.
Fishermen are also being warned to avoid the sea due to rough waters and strong winds along the coast.
All this wild weather is thanks to some active weather systems over eastern India.