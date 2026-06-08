IMD warns West Bengal of weeklong heavy rain and thunderstorms
Heads up, West Bengal! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the state is in for a weeklong stretch of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Expect gusty winds up to 50 kph, plus intense afternoon and evening downpours.
North Bengal, especially Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, faces higher risks, with warnings for flooding and landslides.
IMD alerts for Nadia Hooghly Howrah
IMD has issued alerts for South Bengal districts like Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. Isolated heavy rains are also expected in North and South 24 Parganas.
Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could see the heaviest rainfall on June 8.
With landslides likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, IMD urges everyone to stay indoors during thunderstorms, and if you are a fisherman or planning outdoor activities, it is best to put them on hold until things clear up.