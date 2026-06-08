IMD warns West Bengal of weeklong heavy rain and thunderstorms

IMD alerts for Nadia Hooghly Howrah

IMD has issued alerts for South Bengal districts like Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore. Isolated heavy rains are also expected in North and South 24 Parganas.

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could see the heaviest rainfall on June 8.

With landslides likely in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, IMD urges everyone to stay indoors during thunderstorms, and if you are a fisherman or planning outdoor activities, it is best to put them on hold until things clear up.