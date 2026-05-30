IMD warns western disturbance will bring storms, rain to Rajasthan India May 30, 2026

Heads up, Rajasthan! The IMD says thunderstorms, dust storms, and rain are set to stick around for the next few days, thanks to a western disturbance.

Dholpur just got hit with 58mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest in the state.

On the bright side, temperatures are likely to remain below 44 degrees Celsius across most places, giving everyone some much-needed relief from the heatwave.