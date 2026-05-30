IMD warns western disturbance will bring storms, rain to Rajasthan
India
Heads up, Rajasthan! The IMD says thunderstorms, dust storms, and rain are set to stick around for the next few days, thanks to a western disturbance.
Dholpur just got hit with 58mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest in the state.
On the bright side, temperatures are likely to remain below 44 degrees Celsius across most places, giving everyone some much-needed relief from the heatwave.
Jaipur Meteorological Center issues storm alerts
The Jaipur Meteorological Center has put out alerts for strong winds (up to 70km/h), thunderstorms, hailstorms in some areas, and lightning in some areas.
Officials are reporting weather warnings and forecast conditions since these conditions could disrupt daily life.
So if you're in these areas, best to keep an eye on updates and play it safe!