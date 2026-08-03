IMD yellow alert: Delhi moderate rain Tuesday, highs near 34°C
India
Delhi's in for some moderate rain on Tuesday, thanks to a yellow alert from the IMD.
The showers are not expected to bring significant relief from all that heat and humidity, and don't expect temperatures to drop much: highs will stick around 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 22 degrees Celsius.
Navdeep Dahiya warns Delhi rain, waterlogging
Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya says Delhi and northern India could see moderate to heavy rain from August 3-6 as the monsoon shifts north.
Short bursts of intense rain might hit up to 70% of the city, so waterlogging is likely in some spots early in the week.
On Sunday, Narayana recorded Delhi's highest rainfall at 15mm.
Good news: air quality has stayed "satisfactory" for three days straight with an AQI of 78.