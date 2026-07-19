IMD yellow alert for Delhi as 4 days of showers
India
Delhi's getting a yellow alert from the IMD today: expect cloudy skies, some light rain, and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
After days of sticky heat, the city could finally see four days of showers to cool things down a bit.
Delhi sees 35-37°C days, 28-30°C nights
Even with the rain on the way, temperatures are still running high: think 35 to 37 Celsius during the day and 28 to 30 Celsius at night, which is warmer than usual for July.
Humidity spiked up to 80% in parts of Delhi this morning.
Last month saw a big rainfall deficit (only 41.8mm), but air quality is holding steady in the moderate zone for now, so no major health worries there.