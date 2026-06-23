IMD's Sanjeev Dwivedi says southwest monsoon reached all Odisha districts
India
Odisha is officially soaked; IMD says the southwest monsoon has now reached every single one of the state's 30 districts as of Tuesday.
Since arriving on June 12, it's been raining pretty steadily, and Sanjeev Dwivedi from IMD Bhubaneswar confirmed things are looking wet all around.
IMD issues yellow warning, fishermen advised
Thanks to a weather trough stretching over Odisha, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50km per hour are expected in some areas on Wednesday.
Heavy rain is likely in Cuttack, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, and Nayagarh, so IMD has issued a yellow warning (basically, stay alert).
Plus, fishermen have been told to avoid the sea until June 24 due to rough conditions.
The rainy spell is set to stick around until at least June 27.