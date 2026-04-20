Imphal West protest over blast that killed children turns violent

Protesters use catapults in Imphal valley

The rally, organized by local civil groups, quickly turned chaotic when protesters started using catapults and boulders against security forces.

The unrest did not just stay in one spot; clashes also broke out in other parts of the valley districts like Uripok and Koirengei.

Police even had to use tear gas to control crowds, and a 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly posting provocative content online.

Authorities say they are still investigating and warning of strict action.