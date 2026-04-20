Imphal West protest over blast that killed children turns violent
A protest in Manipur's Imphal West, meant to condemn a tragic bomb blast that killed two children, took a rough turn on April 18.
Things got out of hand as some protesters threw stones and gasoline bombs at police, injuring three personnel of the 232 Battalion CRPF and damaging vehicles.
Police responded by arresting 21 people.
Protesters use catapults in Imphal valley
The rally, organized by local civil groups, quickly turned chaotic when protesters started using catapults and boulders against security forces.
The unrest did not just stay in one spot; clashes also broke out in other parts of the valley districts like Uripok and Koirengei.
Police even had to use tear gas to control crowds, and a 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly posting provocative content online.
Authorities say they are still investigating and warning of strict action.