Imran and Zeeshan drown in Narela rain-filled DDA plot
India
Two young boys, Imran, nine, and Zeeshan, 11, sadly drowned on Thursday while swimming in a rain-filled pit on an empty Delhi Development Authority plot in Narela.
They'd gone there to cool off after school, but the water was about five to seven feet deep.
Locals tried to help and rushed them to the hospital, but doctors could only confirm they were already gone.
DDA considers strengthening vacant plot security
The Delhi Development Authority says the plot had a boundary wall, but it has been broken into multiple times: kids often play there despite repairs.
After this tragedy, officials are talking about making the area safer with stronger boundaries and enhanced surveillance of vulnerable vacant plots in the area so something like this doesn't happen again.