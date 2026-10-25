Imran Khan challenges 'Leave India' notice in Bombay High Court
India
Imran Khan, a foreign citizen who's lived in India since he was two, is taking his fight to stay in the country to the Bombay High Court on October 26.
He got a "Leave India Notice" after joining a protest calling for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
Khan says the authorities skipped proper procedures when telling him to leave.
Khan's lawyers say no explanation
Khan received the notice after a BJP leader flagged his citizenship and protest involvement.
His legal team argues he wasn't given any explanation before being asked to go.
The court could cancel or pause the order, ask for more information, or seek more information before making a final decision.
If not resolved by October 28, Khan could face legal trouble.