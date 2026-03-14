In 1st, 4 from Karnataka's Yadgir crack UPSC exam

Sandeep Badad (AIR 82), Nivedita C Bhavimani (AIR 469 and aiming to be a deputy commissioner since school), Basavaraj Jawali (AIR 664), and Chandrashekhar from Chennur village (AIR 880) all made their mark. Their stories show serious grit: one is a farmer's son.

Minister calls it proof that talent can shine anywhere

This is a proud moment for Yadgir, a place not usually in the spotlight. Minister Darshanapur called it proof that talent can shine anywhere with enough determination.

For anyone dreaming big from small towns or tough backgrounds: these four just showed it's possible.