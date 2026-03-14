In 1st, 4 from Karnataka's Yadgir crack UPSC exam
Yadgir, one of Karnataka's least developed districts, just had a big moment: four locals cracked the super-tough UPSC Civil Services Exam.
The results were announced in early March, and they were felicitated recently by Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur at an auditorium in the district administrative building.
Meet the successful candidates
Sandeep Badad (AIR 82), Nivedita C Bhavimani (AIR 469 and aiming to be a deputy commissioner since school), Basavaraj Jawali (AIR 664), and Chandrashekhar from Chennur village (AIR 880) all made their mark.
Their stories show serious grit: one is a farmer's son.
Candidates credit hard work, good guidance for success
The candidates credit hard work, good guidance for their success.
They were felicitated by district officials.
Minister calls it proof that talent can shine anywhere
This is a proud moment for Yadgir, a place not usually in the spotlight. Minister Darshanapur called it proof that talent can shine anywhere with enough determination.
For anyone dreaming big from small towns or tough backgrounds: these four just showed it's possible.