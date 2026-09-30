In 2026 ground level ozone affected 4 in 10 worldwide
India
In 2026, about four in 10 people worldwide breathed air with unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone.
Asia was hit especially hard: nearly 60% of people there were affected.
Delhi was among the major cities with some of the highest ozone exposures in Asia.
WHO 60 ug/m3 ozone guideline exceeded
The World Health Organization suggests keeping ozone below 60 micrograms per cubic meter during peak times, but many places went way over that this year.
Poor air quality now threatens nearly half the people exposed, especially across Asia, Europe, and North America.
Rising temperatures and more pollution are making things worse, so controlling emissions is more important than ever.