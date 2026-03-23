In a 1st, Iran war-hit people receive help from Kashmir
India
Kashmiri youth, families, and even children are stepping up to support people in Iran caught in the ongoing conflict.
People from Budgam and Baramulla have donated everything from gold jewelry and utensils to cash, cars, and livestock.
Women have actively contributed, with children pitching in their pocket money too.
Iranian embassy's note of thanks
It's a real show of grassroots solidarity: everyone's pitching in, regardless of age or income.
The Iranian embassy publicly thanked Kashmiris for their generosity, saying it would never forget their kindness and humanity.