In Dras Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan, links talks to PoK
India
At the Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Dras, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh sent a clear message to Pakistan: any "misadventure" would have consequences "beyond their imagination."
He made it clear that India isn't interested in talks with Pakistan unless it's about getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which he called an illegally held part of India.
Rajnath Singh praises soldiers, promises support
Singh contrasted India's growth in tech, like building data centers, with what he described as Pakistan's focus on radicalization.
He honored the soldiers who fought and died in the 1999 Kargil War, calling their sacrifice key to India's victory.
Singh also promised ongoing political support for the armed forces as they handle threats from neighboring countries.