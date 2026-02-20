In love marriages, Gujarat to inform parents before registration India Feb 20, 2026

Gujarat is set to tighten its marriage registration process, aiming for more transparency and parental involvement.

Under the proposed changes, the bride's parents will be notified within 10 days of a marriage application, especially in cases of love marriages or elopements, and certificates will only be issued after a 40-day verification period.

The government says this move is to prevent identity fraud and protect women, while also responding to concerns around "love jihad."