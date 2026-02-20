In love marriages, Gujarat to inform parents before registration
Gujarat is set to tighten its marriage registration process, aiming for more transparency and parental involvement.
Under the proposed changes, the bride's parents will be notified within 10 days of a marriage application, especially in cases of love marriages or elopements, and certificates will only be issued after a 40-day verification period.
The government says this move is to prevent identity fraud and protect women, while also responding to concerns around "love jihad."
New rules will require more documentation
Couples will need to provide more documents—like Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and verified witnesses—to register their marriage.
A dedicated online portal is being developed for love marriage registrations and a separate portal to inform parents.
The government is inviting public feedback for 30 days before finalizing the rules.
These updates come after months of talks with community leaders who've pushed for stricter regulations.