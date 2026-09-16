In Mancherial, Enagandla Manichander allegedly bites Mamata's nose, reportedly severed
A disturbing case of domestic violence unfolded in Telangana's Mancherial district when a man, Enagandla Manichander, allegedly bit his wife Mamata's nose forcefully during an argument at her parents' home, with a portion of it reportedly severed.
Mamata had left him about 10 days earlier after ongoing marital issues.
She received initial medical treatment and was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further treatment.
Manichander hits Mamata's father
Mamata had moved in with her parents after nine years of marriage and two daughters, following marital differences for some time.
On Monday, Manichander showed up at her family's house and got into a heated fight with her father, even hitting him with a wooden stick.
When Mamata stepped in to stop the fight, things turned violent.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.