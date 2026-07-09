In Melbourne PM Modi likens India Australia ties to cricket
India
During his visit to Melbourne, PM Modi described India and Australia's relationship using cricket lingo, saying their agenda is "focused like a One-Day game," decisions are as fast as T20s, and the partnership lasts as long as a test match.
It was a fun nod to how much both countries love cricket.
Australia to export uranium to India
Modi and Australian PM Albanese signed new deals on nuclear energy, maritime security, and critical minerals. Australia will now export uranium to India for its energy needs.
There's also a push for more defense collaboration, including a Defence Innovation Corridor for startups, and both leaders stressed working together for peace in the Indo-Pacific region and tackling global challenges like terrorism.