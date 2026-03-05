In rare incident, tiger kills female rhino in Dudhwa reserve

An elephant patrol team found Rajeshwari's body at a water pool, with a tiger still nearby. A post-mortem confirmed it was a tiger attack. Now, reserve officials are investigating what led to this rare clash, especially as the rhino population is growing.

Project Rhino's efforts to revive population

Dudhwa's Project Rhino has been working since 1984 to bring rhinos back after they disappeared from the area.

With more rhinos in the area, incidents like this raise questions about how to keep things safe for everyone involved.