In Siddipet, 15-year-old girl abducted and gang-raped by 7 accused
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Telangana's Siddipet district, where a 15-year-old girl was abducted and gang-raped by seven people, including three minors, while her parents were away working.
The accused reportedly took her to a nearby village and dropped her near her village the next morning.
Seven suspects held under POCSO Act
After she bravely shared what happened with her parents, her father approached the police and filed a complaint.
All seven suspects have been taken into custody under the POCSO Act, and police are investigating the case.