In Thiruvananthapuram, Youth Congress and SFI clash over CEC resignation
India
A protest march by Youth Congress in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala took a rough turn on Wednesday when it clashed with SFI members near the University Men's Hostel.
The Youth Congress was demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation, but things got heated as stones and flaming torches were thrown.
Clash spreads to University College campus
Police had to use tear gas and batons to break up the nearly three-hour fight, which even spread to the University College campus.
SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev blamed Youth Congress for starting the violence, while also calling out police for using too much force.
Authorities have promised strict action against those involved, but the area remains tense with ambulances and extra officers still on site.