In Thoothukudi, Gnanaprakasam allegedly kills girlfriend's mother, girls rescued
India
A 23-year-old man named Gnanaprakasam allegedly killed his girlfriend's mother and injured her father in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, after her family opposed their relationship.
He then took off with his 15-year-old girlfriend and her younger sister, but both girls were rescued by police.
FIR filed, Anbumani Ramadoss criticizes police
Police have confirmed the mother's death and are actively searching for Gnanaprakasam.
An FIR has been filed, but PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has called out the police for not stopping the attack or preventing access to weapons.
The girls were rescued by police.