INCOIS study finds El Nino reduces Bay of Bengal cyclones India Jul 06, 2026

A fresh study from INCOIS found that the weather pattern called El Nino actually leads to fewer cyclones in the Bay of Bengal after the monsoon.

Looking at data from 1995 to 2019, researchers saw just 15 cyclones during nine El Nino years, while La Nina years (the opposite pattern) had a whopping 33 storms.

Even when conditions were neutral, there were still more cyclones than during El Nino.