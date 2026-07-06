INCOIS study finds El Nino reduces Bay of Bengal cyclones
India
A fresh study from INCOIS found that the weather pattern called El Nino actually leads to fewer cyclones in the Bay of Bengal after the monsoon.
Looking at data from 1995 to 2019, researchers saw just 15 cyclones during nine El Nino years, while La Nina years (the opposite pattern) had a whopping 33 storms.
Even when conditions were neutral, there were still more cyclones than during El Nino.
Scientists urge Nino forecasting for cyclones
Scientists say La Nina creates perfect conditions for storms, warmer seas, and less wind disruption, while El Nino does the opposite.
The researchers suggest adding these climate patterns into cyclone forecasts could really help communities prepare better and stay safer when storms hit.