INCOIS warns high period swells along southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Heads up if you are near the coast: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high-period swell waves from the southern Indian Ocean have reached southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts.
Some areas like Kozhikode, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi have been confirmed by INCOIS, and wave surges and inundation in low-lying spots in Kerala, south Tamil Nadu districts, and Lakshadweep islands may occur from the evening hours of Thursday (August 20, 2026).
Beach activities paused, fishermen warned
These strong waves are expected to persist till the end of August 20, bringing sudden seawater surges onto beaches.
INCOIS is asking fishermen and coastal residents to stay away from shorelines for now, and all beach activities are paused.
The agency is using real-time ocean data to keep watch and help keep everyone safe.