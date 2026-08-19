INCOIS warns high period swells along southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Heads up if you are near the coast: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned that high-period swell waves from the southern Indian Ocean have reached southern Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts.

Some areas like Kozhikode, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi have been confirmed by INCOIS, and wave surges and inundation in low-lying spots in Kerala, south Tamil Nadu districts, and Lakshadweep islands may occur from the evening hours of Thursday (August 20, 2026).