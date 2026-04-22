Income Tax finds Udhayanidhi Stalin omitted ₹7.36cr and loan mismatches India Apr 22, 2026

Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the spotlight after the Income Tax Department told the Madras High Court he left out a ₹7.36 crore investment from his 2026 election affidavit, an amount he had reported back in 2021.

The Income Tax Department also found mismatches in his loan details and said company records show even higher borrowings than what's on paper.