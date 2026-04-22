Income Tax finds Udhayanidhi Stalin omitted ₹7.36cr and loan mismatches
India
Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the spotlight after the Income Tax Department told the Madras High Court he left out a ₹7.36 crore investment from his 2026 election affidavit, an amount he had reported back in 2021.
The Income Tax Department also found mismatches in his loan details and said company records show even higher borrowings than what's on paper.
Court gives tax officials 4 weeks
After a local resident flagged these gaps, the court has given tax officials four weeks to dig deeper into Stalin's finances and clear up the confusion before any further action is taken.